Congressman Tonko Kicks off Workforce Tour Around The Region

New York Congressman Paul Tonko kicked off a workforce tour across the Capital Region Monday.

Congressman Tonko, of the 20th district, kicked off his tour at SUNY Schenectady County Community College’s Center City campus to check out its Health Profession Opportunity Grant Program or HPOG. Tonko, a Democrat, says building a workforce is key to economic growth.

“With many jobs in the country that may be available there are skills that need to be cultivated. So, witnessing a number of the programs that we have in the area and how they work and how they’re funded is an important part of the tour. To make sure we have these job training opportunities so that people can land the job, as we work hard to create these opportunities,” says Tonko

SCCC says many of its offerings are available because of HPOG. HPOG Program Director Tiziana Rota says the grant funds programs that allow students to advance from entry level positions.

“The growth in wages when they start and when they get a job is $1.25. It may not seem like much, but for students without a high school diploma, or have been out of school for quite some time, it’s a significant gain,” says Rota

Tonko says the program is vital for the success of the Affordable Care Act.

“We need the hands-on workers that will be there providing the services that we require. The health industry is a huge employer. Given the opportunities with the grants that come from the federal government, they’re great programs that enable us to underpin the support network of training, education, preparing people for matriculation for degrees in the healthcare fields with a more real outcome in the given life situations that they have,” says Tonko

Denise Zieske Schenectady County Community College’s Vice President for Workforce Development and Community Education says HPOG funding is integral to developing the healthcare workforce across the region.

“It’s a five-year grant. It’s $3 million each year, and we have partners with that,” says Zieske

Zieski says they work with Fulton-Montgomery Community College, SUNY Adirondack, Schenectady Community Action Program and Albany Community Action Partnership. Together the group draws students from counties as far north Saratoga and south as Greene and Columbia. Zieske says HPOG provides funding to support students.

“Transportation, the child care, helping folks if their power gets turned off. Helping them understand how to address those issues as opposed to just dropping out of class. So those issues are huge, which again the grant covers,” says Zieske

Congressman Tonko says his goal is to focus on workforce development programs that constituents may not know exist and to highlight the variety of opportunities available to different age groups in the region.

“The important thing here is that we create jobs, to make certain there are people locally who are qualified to meet the requirements of those jobs,” says Tonko

The Congressman was set to deliver the keynote address for Upstate Masonry Institute Education Day Tuesday in Albany and is scheduled to visit Knolls Laboratory in Niskayuna Thursday. The tour wraps up Friday, with Tonko visiting Mohawk Innovative Technology Inc. in Albany and the “Finding, Getting & Keeping a Job” workshop at Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie Counties Workforce Solutions System in Amsterdam.