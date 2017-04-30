Connecticut Boarding School Officials Resign Amid Sex Abuse Claims

By 32 seconds ago

A prestigious Connecticut boarding school says two former headmasters have resigned as life trustees after a report that alleged teachers had sexually abused students.

A spokeswoman for Choate Rosemary hall says Charles Dey resigned from the position Thursday. He led the Wallingford private school from 1973 to 1991. Edward Shanahan resigned Friday. He was headmaster from 1991 to 2011.

The spokeswoman says all former Choate headmasters receive the life trustee designation.

The resignations come after Choate provided a report from outside investigators this month naming a dozen educators accused of sexual misconduct while at the school. Famous alumni include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas and Ivanka Trump.

School officials and the report said Choate officials didn't notify police, state child welfare officials or other schools of the allegations.

