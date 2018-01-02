Connecticut Expects Delays In Processing Unemployment Claims

Connecticut's Department of Labor is warning there may be delays in processing new unemployment claims.

Commissioner Scott Jackson says January is the agency's busiest month for new claims because of cold weather shutdowns, school vacations and other seasonable factors.

The number of new claims is nearly 300 percent higher than usual in late December and early January. Jackson expects it may take the agency an additional five-to-10 days before a benefit can be issued.

Jackson says there shouldn’t be a delay for people who have already established a claim and are filing weekly.

