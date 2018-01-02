Connecticut Expects Delays In Processing Unemployment Claims

By 4 hours ago
  • www.wtyefm.com

Connecticut's Department of Labor is warning there may be delays in processing new unemployment claims. 

Commissioner Scott Jackson says January is the agency's busiest month for new claims because of cold weather shutdowns, school vacations and other seasonable factors.

The number of new claims is nearly 300 percent higher than usual in late December and early January. Jackson expects it may take the agency an additional five-to-10 days before a benefit can be issued.

Jackson says there shouldn’t be a delay for people who have already established a claim and are filing weekly.

Copyright AP 2018

Tags: 
Connecticut Department of Labor
connecticut

Related Content

State Minimum Wage Rises On New Year's Day

By Jaired Crofut Dec 31, 2013

State legislation increasing the minimum wage to $8.70 per hour from $8.25 an hour takes effect Wednesday. It's the first of a two-year increase, with another raise to $9 an hour taking effect on Jan. 1, 2015.

The state Department of Labor says between 65,000 and 70,000 workers in Connecticut were paid the minimum wage last year, or about 4 percent of the state's labor force.

Several lawmakers and advocates on Monday said they hope Connecticut will eventually increase the minimum wage further.

Congressional Corner With Elizabeth Esty

By 11 hours ago
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty

The Mueller investigation is facing increasing criticism in some quarters.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty wraps up her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. 

CT Lawmakers To Meet To Restore Medicare Assistance Program

By Jan 1, 2018
Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford
wikipedia.org

Connecticut lawmakers are planning to return to Hartford the first week of January to restore funding to a program that helps tens of thousands of senior citizens cover Medicare-related expenses.

Congressional Corner With Elizabeth Esty

By Dec 28, 2017
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty

The American tax system is about to undergo a major overhaul.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded minutes before final votes in the House.

Census Figures Show Connecticut Grew By 499 Last Year

By Dec 24, 2017
This is the flag of Connecticut
wikipedia commons

Connecticut's population isn't exactly booming — the Nutmeg State gained fewer than 500 people last year.