Connecticut Lawmakers: Need More Time On State Budget

By 1 hour ago
Legislative leaders say they won't meet the General Assembly's first state budget deadline.

Thursday marks the final day for the Appropriations Committee to vote on a spending bill. However, both Democratic and Republican leaders said Wednesday more time is needed to work on a possible bipartisan agreement.

House and Senate leaders say they've agreed to "continue bipartisan work on the state budget" beyond the committee's deadline. They are blaming multiple weather-related closings for causing a backup in committee meetings and interfering with budget negotiations.

Legislators have agreed to move along "placeholder budget bills" to keep the process moving.

The General Assembly is negotiating changes to the second year of a bipartisan two-year, $41.3 billion budget approved last year.

This year's legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 9.

