Connecticut Lawmakers Want Gun Law Reform

As they kick off a 400-mile bike ride in honor of the victims of the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut lawmakers are calling on Congress to pass legislation to prevent gun violence.

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the Connecticut House delegation, and congressional gun violence prevention leaders say gun law reforms are overdue.

The new effort comes as Team 26 bikes from the capitol 400 miles to Newtown to honor the 26 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The lawmakers will join Team 26 on their bikes for the first leg of their journey.