Connecticut Police Seek Driver In Fatal Hit And Run

By 1 hour ago

 A New York man was found dead on an interstate highway in Connecticut, and police are looking for the driver who hit him.

Connecticut State Police say 32-year-old Daniel Crawford Jr. was found early Saturday on Interstate 84 in Danbury. His body was in the right lane of traffic, next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped on the right shoulder.

Police believe the Brewster, New York, man was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call state police Troop A in Southbury.

© 2018 Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Connecticut police
hit and run

Related Content

Low Interest In Cameras By Connecticut Police

By Aug 6, 2016
Police body cameras
wikipedia.org

Few Connecticut police departments are showing interest in a new state program that encourages them to begin using body cameras.