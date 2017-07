Listen to the interview with Andrew Fisk

To mark the 65th anniversary of the Connecticut River Conservancy, formerly the Connecticut River Watershed Council, the organization’s executive director is traveling the length of the river this month.

Andrew Fisk, along with his wife Karen, began Sunday by hiking to the source of the river near the Canadian border.

Today, they are paddling the upper reaches of the river in Vermont. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Fisk before he left on the trip.