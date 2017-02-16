The Conservative Playbook For A Lasting GOP Majority

Hugh Hewitt interviewed candidate Trump fifteen times on his nationally syndicated show during the 2016 campaign and participated as a panelist in four primary debates. What he learned from those news-making moments, along with his service for two Republican Presidents and his knowledge of Washington, puts him in a unique position to spell out what is happening in these early days of the Trump Presidency.

From defense to immigration, from entitlements to health care, Hewitt outlines how the new President, with the top leaders in Congress and with allies in fifty statehouses, can use November’s stunning result to find a Fourth Way out of the gridlock and the destructive showdowns that have marked the past quarter century of American politics.

Hugh Hewitt is a lawyer, professor, and broadcast journalist whose nationally syndicated radio show is heard in more than 120 cities across the United States every weekday morning. He is also an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.