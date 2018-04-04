Construction Officials Detail Plan For Border Bridge Closure

The closure of a Vermont bridge over Interstate 91 just below the Canadian border is scheduled to begin next week.

The Derby Line area bridge that crosses over the interstate near where it reaches the Canadian border will have detours posted around the village. The Caledonian-Record reports construction officials are working with a translator to provide construction and detour updates in English and French.

The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, April 9. A contractor began construction on a temporary detour this past Monday.

Officials will continue to install signage and messages about delays and detours through the end of the week.

