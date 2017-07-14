Related Program: 
Contaminated Sites In Hoosick Falls Added To State Superfund List

Two contaminated sites in Hoosick Falls, New York have been added to the state Superfund list.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has added the Saint-Gobain facility on Liberty Street and the Former Oak Materials facility on John Street to the state Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites within the state Superfund Program.

The Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics plant on McCaffrey Street was declared a state Superfund site last year after it was linked to the PFOA contamination of local water supplies.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said during a visit to Hoosick Falls in June that additional sites would be considered for Superfund status.

“We started with one site a year-and-a-half ago. Now we’ve got maybe six sites,” said Seggos.

Both sites had elevated levels of PFOA. High concentrations of chemicals TCE and 1,1,1-TCA were also found at the John Street site.

