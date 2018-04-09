Related Program: 
Controlled Burns Planned For Parts Of Green Mountain National Forest

Green Mountain National Forest officials say between 200 and 600 acres of the forest will be burned this spring to cut back on heavy accumulations of grass and brush to reduce the risk of large, uncontrollable wildfires.

The prescribed burns are expected to happen in the coming weeks. Forest officials say they will help to restore critical wildlife habitat, regenerate early successional growth, and improve overall watershed conditions on the more than 400,000-acre national forest in Vermont.

The timing of the burns depends on the weather and conditions of the vegetation.

The Forest Service will announce more details on the burn locations in the near future.

