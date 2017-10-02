Conversation With New SUNY Chancellor Dr. Kristina Johnson

Dr. Kristina Johnson is in her first few weeks as the 13th Chancellor of the 64-campus SUNY system. Johnson, an engineer, is the founder of a hydroelectric company. She served as the U.S. Under-Secretary of Energy in the Obama Administration. She has also been provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University, Dean of Engineering at Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering and a professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder. She holds more than 100 patents and was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2015. During a visit to Clinton Community College last Thursday, Dr. Johnson told WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley why she is staying in academia as SUNY Chancellor.

“I’ve been an entrepreneur, I’ve been a faculty member and I’ve served in government and each of those were very distinctive opportunities that I really enjoyed. I think at the end of day the legacy I’d like to leave is really in education and bringing together the partnerships and collaborations between the entrepreneurial community and the educational community.”

Johnson’s annual salary as SUNY chancellor is $560,000.