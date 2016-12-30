Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Conversation With Outgoing Plattsburgh Mayor James Calnon

By 16 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine
  • Mayor James Calnon
    Mayor James Calnon
    Calnon for Mayor/Facebook

James Calnon has served in Plattsburgh city leadership positions since 2007 when he was appointed to the common council by then-Republican Mayor Donald Kasprzak.  Calnon, who is an independent with Republican endorsement, was elected mayor in 2013.  He lost his re-election bid this year to political newcomer Democrat Colin Read.  As he serves his last days in office, Calnon says he and the city are ready for the transition.

"Mayor-elect Read, soon to be Mayor Read, has been spending time  talking to the councilors and meeting with department heads. We’ve been having transition meetings every Wednesday. The last session we had was about two hours long and it was entitled 'What don’t I Know I Don’t Know’. And we got to talk about an awful lot of things, some of them minor but exceptionally important, something that might come up once every three or four or five months but might have very lasting ramifications. A lot of those kinds of conversations.  So this is probably as smooth a transition from one mayor to another as you’ll see.”

Mayor James Calnon’s term ends on Saturday.  An extended conversation with the outgoing leader of Plattsburgh is below.

Tags: 
Plattsburgh
Calnon
James Calnon

Related Content

Challenger Wins Plattsburgh Mayoral Race

By Nov 10, 2016
Colin Read (left) and James Calnon
Candidates' Facebook pages

The city of Plattsburgh will have a new mayor in January.  Local businessman and SUNY Plattsburgh Professor of Economics Colin Read won election to Plattsburgh’s top office, unseating incumbent Independent Republican-endorsed James Calnon. But the current officeholder doesn’t plan to concede until all the absentee ballots are counted.

A Look At Plattsburgh’s Mayoral Candidates

By Nov 2, 2016
Colin Read (left) and James Calnon
Candidates' Facebook pages

With Election Day less than a week away, we take a look at the two candidates for mayor of Plattsburgh. While the candidates’ styles are different, both are focused on the city’s fiscal stability.

Plattsburgh Mayoral Candidates Debate

By Oct 11, 2016
Colin Read (left) and James Calnon
Candidates' Facebook pages

The two candidates running for mayor of Plattsburgh met recently in a rancorous debate. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley was a panelist and reports there was no love lost between the duo during their first debate, which aired on Mountain Lake PBS.

Plattsburgh Mayor Submits Budget Proposal

By Oct 12, 2016
Plattsburgh City Hall
WAMC Photo

The mayor of Plattsburgh has released his 2017 budget proposal.  While the initial outline is over a million dollars in the red, city leaders say they’re optimistic they can bring the fiscal plan in line with the state tax cap.

Conversation With Plattsburgh’s Mayor On His Decision To Run For Re-Election

By Apr 19, 2016
Plattsburgh Mayor James Calnon
Pat Bradley/WAMC

James Calnon served as a councilor for the city of Plattsburgh before being elected mayor in November 2013. The independent mayor of Plattsburgh announced on Monday that he will seek a second term.  Calnon says he thought about it for a while and felt there is unfinished business he wants to complete.