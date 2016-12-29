Conversation With Plattsburgh’s Retiring Police Chief

Extended conversation with Plattsburgh Police Chief Desmond Racicot

Plattsburgh’s long-time police chief announced recently that he will retire in January. Desmond Racicot has been with the department since 1989, serving as chief for the last 14 years. He tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he hadn’t planned to retire but a new opportunity arose.

"I wasn’t looking for a job. I was recruited by this company, Cisco Technologies. I have done some speaking engagements in the past few years about police and technology. You know the technology can be very, very helpful. But it’s important to make sure that the technology is working for the police department. And we certainly don’t want to buy technology that’s going to saddle the city with reoccurring costs."

Chief Desmond Racicot will retire on January 11th, exactly 14 years after becoming police chief.