Cooling Shelters To Open During Heat Wave In Burlington

Officials in Vermont are urging people to be aware of the dangers of high heat and humidity as temperatures rise.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is urging people to take precautions to avoid sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

With temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday, Burlington city officials plan to operate three public cooling centers with air conditioning: the Fletcher Free Library, the Miller Center Community Room and the Burlington Police Department‘s Community Room.

High temperatures are expected throughout the Northeast from Saturday through Independence Day.

Text of release from the city of Burlington:

City of Burlington to Open Three Cooling Stations during Peak of Heat Wave

Burlington, VT – Due to extreme high temperatures approaching 100 degrees expected this coming Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 2, the City is organizing and operating three public cooling spaces throughout the City to ensure access to air conditioning for anyone who needs it during the peak hours of heat.

The following buildings will be open to the public:

Fletcher Free Library Sunday: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

235 College Street Monday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

The Miller Center Community Room Sunday: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

130 Gosse Ct Monday: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Burlington Police Department Sunday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Community Room Monday: 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

1 North Avenue

Please note that any children must be accompanied by an adult.

Extreme heat can cause heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration. All residents are encouraged to take extra precautions to stay safe, including staying hydrated and staying indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.

Additionally, checking in on neighbors and those particularly vulnerable to the heat, including seniors and those with medical conditions, and offering help with transportation to cooling stations if needed, can help ensure that everyone in our community stays safe during this extreme weather.

Health and Safety Tips:

· Stay out of the sun, especially during the hottest parts of the day (11:00 am – 3:00 pm)

· Wear light clothing

· Drink plenty of water

· Avoid strenuous exercise

· Use sunscreen of SPF 15 or above

· Never leave your children or pets in the car