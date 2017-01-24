Council Votes To Suspend Airport Home Buyout Offers

The South Burlington, Vermont city council has passed a resolution to end a home buyout program offered by the Burlington International Airport.

The resolution requests new sound maps on noise data.

The airport is offering certain neighbors who live within noisy areas either a buyout now or noise reduction measures, such as new windows, in the future. The Council wants to suspend asking any more homeowners if they wish to sell.

A current noise map does not include data on the F-35 fighter jets, which are set to arrive in 2019.

