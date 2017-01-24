Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Council Votes To Suspend Airport Home Buyout Offers

By 30 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Burlington International Airport sign
    Niranjan Arminius/Flickr

The South Burlington, Vermont city council has passed a resolution to end a home buyout program offered by the Burlington International Airport.

The resolution requests new sound maps on noise data.

The airport is offering certain neighbors who live within noisy areas either a buyout now or noise reduction measures, such as new windows, in the future. The Council wants to suspend asking any more homeowners if they wish to sell.

A current noise map does not include data on the F-35 fighter jets, which are set to arrive in 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Fighter Jets-Homes
F-35
Airport Noise
Airport Buyouts

Related Content

South Burlington Considers Independent Noise Mapping Of Airport

By Dec 7, 2016
Burlington International Airport sign
Niranjan Arminius/Flickr

South Burlington city officials are considering conducting their own sound mapping of the Burlington International Airport in anticipation of F-35 fighter jets flying at the National Guard facility there.

Federal Judge Dismisses F-35 Challenge

By Aug 22, 2016
F-35
USAF

Opponents of a U.S. Air Force plan to base F-35 fighter jets in Burlington are deciding whether to challenge a federal judge’s decision issued Wednesday that will allow the jets to come to the Vermont Air Guard base beginning in 2019.

The Stop the F-35 Coalition and six Chittenden County residents filed suit against the Secretary of the Air Force alleging that the strict review required under the National Environmental Policy Act when preparing the Environmental Impact Statement for basing the fighter jets at the Vermont National Guard was inadequately conducted.  

Air Force Accelerates F-35 Deployment To Vermont Air Guard

By Apr 5, 2016
F-35
USAF

The Vermont Air National Guard will take delivery of its first F-35 fighter planes in 2019, a year earlier than originally planned. People in Burlington are paying close attention to the move.

Vermont City Joins Lawsuit Against Air Force

By Apr 21, 2015
U.S. Air Force

The city of Winooski, Vermont, is joining a lawsuit seeking to overturn a decision allowing the U.S. Air Force's F-35 fighter jets in South Burlington, saying that not enough was done to analyze noise levels.