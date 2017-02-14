County Legislator Presents Proclamation To School District Honoring Obama

A Westchester County legislator has presented a proclamation to Mount Vernon Schools honoring former President Obama.

Democratic county legislator Lyndon Williams presented the proclamation earlier this week to Mount Vernon City School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, in celebration of Black History Month. Williams says the proclamation will be displayed to help students appreciate the accomplishments of the former president as the first African-American president. Williams, who spent time volunteering in North Carolina as an election protection lawyer during Obama’s 2008 campaign, believes Obama’s achievement serves as a good leadership model for students.