The new exhibit - Face Them - at the Lichtenstein Gallery for the Arts in Pittsfield, MA opens June 2nd and will be up through June 24th.

Face Them is an opportunity to gather artistic intelligence through several mediums in one gallery. By placing pertinent topic images of today before the viewer that may make one feel moved not of our imagination, but of our reality.

The topics are big ones: Global Warming, Population Explosion, Gun Control, Human Trafficking, and Animal Abuse.

To tell us more – we welcome National Geographic Photographer John Stanmeyer and Barbara Arpante – Curator of Face Them and a Collage Artist.