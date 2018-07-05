Court Blocks Release Of New York Police Body Camera Footage

An appeals court is blocking the release of New York City police body camera footage at least until it hears arguments in November.

An Appellate Division panel issued the injunction on Tuesday as the city's largest police union fights to block the public disclosure of the footage. It's the second legal victory for the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, which contends the New York Police Department's release of footage is "illegal and arbitrary."

An Appellate Division judge granted an initial stay in May after a lower court ruled against the union.

The city's Law Department says the court has made clear it wants a "full opportunity to consider the issues" before releasing body camera footage.

The NYPD released its first body camera footage of a fatal police shooting in September 2017.

