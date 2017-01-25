Coyotes Have City On Alert

By 54 minutes ago
  • City of Albany

The City of Albany is warning residents steer clear of coyotes.

Sightings of coyotes in the Normans Kill area and surrounding neighborhoods off New Scotland Road have prompted the Department of General Services to post warning signs throughout Capital Hills Golf Course and Normans Kill Farm.

Officials say anyone spotting a coyote should not approach or try to feed the animal. Neighbors walking their pets through the ordinarily dog-friendly area are being advised to keep them under direct control, and if a coyote is acting "bold" or showing no fear of people, to immediately contact the State Department of Environmental Conservation at  518-357-2355.

Tags: 
coyote
Capital Hills
Normanskill

