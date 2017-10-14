Cranwell Resort Gets Go-Ahead For Expansion In Lenox

Lenox, Massachusetts has given the Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort’s $80 million renovation and expansion project the go-ahead.

In January, Miraval Group, which was acquired by Hyatt this year, purchased the Cranwell for $22 million. It got approval at last week’s town Zoning Board of Appeals meeting to build up on the Gilded Age mansion property.

The expansion will add 43 rooms, a new spa and wellness center, and additional parking.

The mansion will no longer be used for guest registration or as a reception center. It will continue to have hotel rooms, fine dining, entertainment and event space.

The project is expected to be completed in May 2019.