Cranwell Resort Gets Go-Ahead For Expansion In Lenox

By 20 minutes ago
  • This is a picture of the Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort in Lenox, Massachusetts.
    Facebook: Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort

Lenox, Massachusetts has given the Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort’s $80 million renovation and expansion project the go-ahead. 

In January, Miraval Group, which was acquired by Hyatt this year, purchased the Cranwell for $22 million. It got approval at last week’s town Zoning Board of Appeals meeting to build up on the Gilded Age mansion property.

The expansion will add 43 rooms, a new spa and wellness center, and additional parking. 

The mansion will no longer be used for guest registration or as a reception center. It will continue to have hotel rooms, fine dining, entertainment and event space.

The project is expected to be completed in May 2019.

Tags: 
Miraval Group
Hyatt
Cranwell Resort

