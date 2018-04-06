Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Creative Life: Garth Fagan

  • Garth Fagan and Joe Donahue at UAlbany PAC
Garth Fagan is the Tony and Olivier award-winning choreographer of "The Lion King" and founder, artistic director and president of Garth Fagan Dance.

On March 28 he visited the University at Albany for an evening of conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue as part of the New York State Writers Institute's "The Creative Life" series.

