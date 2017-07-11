Crew In Military Crash Based In Newburgh

New York officials are expressing condolences after learning that the crew of the KC-130 aircraft that crashed in Mississippi Monday, killing 16 servicemembers, was based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY. Federal officials are investigating the crash scene and have not released a cause.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Tuesday: "Saddened to learn the crew of yesterday's Marine Corps crash was based at Stewart ANGB. As we learn more, keep them in your thoughts."

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhas said in a statement, “Orange County mourns the loss of the Marines and the sailor whose lives have been tragically cut short. Members of the military put their lives on the line every day and this accident underscores the dangers and risks that they face. The service members that were lost are true heroes and we extend our deepest condolences to their families.”