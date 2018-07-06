Crews Searching For Schenectady Man In Lake St. Catherine

Crews are searching for a boater in Lake St. Catherine in Vermont.

State Police say they received a 911 call from another boater on the Rutland County lake on Thursday afternoon. They learned 61-year-old Thomas Flood, of Schenectady, New York, was stepping out of a boat to sit in an inner tube when he fell into the water. He wasn't wearing a flotation device. His wife was with him.

Police say conditions on the lake were windy, and the water was choppy. The boat began to drift away, and Flood was unable to swim back to the vessel or the tethered inner tubes.

A search of the lake in the towns of Poultney and Wells by multiple first-responders, including divers from New York using sonar, was unsuccessful. The search was resuming Friday morning.

