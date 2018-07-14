Crime Wave Continues: Albany Police Investigating Homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating another shooting death as a rash in violent crime continues.

Police responded to the area of Quail and First Street for a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they located a male victim inside of a vehicle who had been shot.

The 31-year-old was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing. A reward is being offered for information that may lead to an arrest. Those with information are asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039 or can submit an anonymous tip at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.



