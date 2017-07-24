Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cristin Milioti In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

By

Cristin Milioti has had a cool and varied career split between TV, movies and theater over the past decade. Her breakout role came with Once, a Broadway production that won the Tony for Best Musical in 2012, earned her a Tony Nomination for Best Actress and won her a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Before that, she'd already had bit roles in The Sopranos30 Rock and Nurse Jackie. She played Leonardo DiCaprio's wife in The Wolf of Wall Street and became the ill-fated mom in How I Met Your Mother. Most recently, she appeared in David Bowie's off-Broadway musical Lazarus and in Season 2 on FX’s Fargo.

She is now playing Masha in Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow - a contemporary adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters opening July 26th on the Nikos Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Jayne Atkinson And Jessica Hecht In Sarah Ruhl's The Clean House At Williamstown

By Jul 21, 2017
Jayne Atkinson, Joe Donahue, Jessica Hecht

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jayne Atkinson and Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht stars in Sarah Ruhl’s The Clean House, a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist. In the whimsical play, a physician (played by Jayne Atkinson) discovers that her sister (Jessica Hecht) and not her Brazilian cleaning woman has been cleaning her home.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Main Stage Production is directed by Rebecca Taichman – who just won a Tony for directing the play, Indecent. The Clean House runs through July 29th.

Jayne Atkinson is best known on television for her long-running roles in 24Criminal Minds, and the current Netlix original series House of Cards. She made her Broadway debut in a revival production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Broadway credits also include The RainmakerOur TownEnchanted April and Blithe Spirit

Jessica Hecht has been on television in such shows as Friends, Seinfeld, Breaking Bad and The Good Wife. Hecht was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress for her role in A View From The Bridge on Broadway. Other recent productions include Harvey, Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, and she just finished a run in Arthur Miller’s The Price with Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito. 

Tony nominee Cristin Milioti from "Once"

By May 3, 2012

This week, Cristin Milioti was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Roll in a Musical for her work in Once. Once is based on the 2006 movie of the same name and features a book by award-winning Irish playwright and screenwriter, Enda Walsh, the Academy Award-winning music and lyrics of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and is directed by acclaimed Scottish director, John Tiffany.

Here, we speak with Cristin Milioti about her memorable guest appearance on NBC's 30 Rock, her work in the upcoming movie, Sleewalk with Me, and, of course, playing The Girl in Once.

Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

By Jul 20, 2017
Good Men Wanted at Vassar and New York Stage and Film's Powerhouse Theatre
Buck Lewis

Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre’s second mainstage show this summer is Good Men Wanted. The new play is about women who - for varied reasons and to varied ends - disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

The drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences - choreographed by Ani Taj and set to contemporary pop music. They play is written by Kevin Armento and directed by Jaki Bradley who joins us.

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery At Dorset Theatre Festival

By Jul 21, 2017
Artwork for Baskerville at DTF

The Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, VT continues its 40th Anniversary Season with the Regional Premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery under the direction of Jen Wineman runs through July 29.

In Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its latest heir.

The ensemble cast is led by Liz Wisan whose portrayal of Sherlock Holmes will lend a fresh twist to the much-beloved sleuth. She is joined by Dave Quay as Dr. John Watson, the detective’s trusted confidant. 

Weston Playhouse Summer 2017 Season

By Jul 17, 2017
Weston Playhouse logo

Vermont’s award-winning Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is having a blockbuster continuation of its 81st summer season, continuing its tradition of “celebrating the classics and nurturing the new.”

Next on the Main Stage is Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Lost In Yonkers. It is a heartfelt coming-of-age story by one of America’s greatest comic playwrights. Performances run July 20th to July 29th.

Meanwhile on Weston’s Other Stages is the Vermont Premiere of Tenderly – telling the story of beloved actress/singer Rosemary Clooney who delighted America for nearly five decades. The play is now open and runs through August 5th.

We welcome Susan Haefner, who originated the role of Rosemary Clooney in the premiere of the new musical Tenderly at Cincinnati Playhouse and is playing it in Weston; Davy Raphaely, who will play the lovable gangster uncle Louie in Lost in Yonkers in a Weston cast including Tony winner Elizabeth Franz; and Steve Stettler is the Producing Artistic Director at the Weston Playhouse.

Roundabout Theatre Company's 'Significant Other'

By Jun 16, 2015
roundabouttheatre.org

  In Joshua Harmon’s new play, Significant Other, Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close-knit girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan finds that supporting the ones you love can be just as impossible as finding love itself. The play takes an often funny and alternately heartbreaking look at what it’s like to be single when all of your close friends are marrying themselves off (and even worse than that - sometimes having destination weddings that you attend, even though it destroys your budget).

The Roundabout Theatre Company production of Significant Other, directed by Trip Cullman, has been in previews for a few weeks and officially opens at The Laura Pels Theatre in New York City this coming Thursday night.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s relationship with Joshua Harmon began when his play Bad Jews was selected for the inaugural Roundabout Underground Reading Series for Emerging Playwrights in February 2012. The play then premiered at Roundabout Underground’s Black Box in Fall 2012, in a sold-out extended run and then moved upstairs to the 420-seat Laura Pels Theatre - where Significant Other is performed now.

We spoke with Joshua Harmon and Trip Cullman recently about Roundabout, the play, and working together.