CT Lawmakers To Meet To Restore Medicare Assistance Program

Connecticut lawmakers are planning to return to Hartford the first week of January to restore funding to a program that helps tens of thousands of senior citizens cover Medicare-related expenses.

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate met on Friday for brief, technical legislative sessions. House members are now scheduled to return Thursday at 10 a.m. while senators are expected to return sometime in the first week of 2018.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says the $54 million cut, included in the new bipartisan state budget, will be replenished by reductions to other parts of the budget. He says the plan hasn't yet been finalized.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy has urged lawmakers to also address the state's latest deficit. Aresimowicz says the leaders expect to work on a deficit-cutting package over the coming weeks.

