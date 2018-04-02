CT Rep. Esty Not Seeking Re-election

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty says she won't seek re-election amid calls for her to resign because of her handling of a sexual harassment case involving her former chief of staff.

The Democrat issued a statement Monday saying she has determined it's in the best interest of her constituents and her family to end her time in Congress at the end of this year "and not seek re-election." Esty is in the middle of her third term.

Esty is again apologizing to a former female member of her staff who said she was punched in the back and received death threats in 2016. The man accused of punching her was not fired for several months, pending an internal investigation.

Esty says she'll work to improve workplace protections during her final months in office.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, released the following statement Monday afternoon after Esty made her announcement.

“This decision is the right one,” Blumenthal said in the statement. “Elizabeth Esty has done much good and fought relentlessly for highly significant causes like gun safety. She made profound mistakes, as she has acknowledged. Harassment and assault in any workplace are unacceptable.”

Fellow Connecticut Democrat and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy also released a statement Monday afternoon.

“Elizabeth is a friend and a colleague, who has fought hard on behalf of the people she represents for the past six years,” the statement reads. “I have spoken to Elizabeth at length over the past few days, and I support her decision to not seek re-election. No one should ever be harassed, assaulted or intimidated at work. Elizabeth knows she handled the dismissal of her former Chief of Staff badly. The decision she made today is the right one for her, and I look forward to working with her during the remainder of her term.”

The Associated Press 2018 contributed to this report.