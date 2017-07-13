Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By 53 minutes ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Upcoming:
The Funky Meters - Alive @ Five Rain Site, Corning Preserve Boat Launch, Albany, Thursday 7/13, 5-8 PM
Hans Tutschku: Spatial Audio Performance - EMPAC Concert Hall, Troy, Thursday 7/13, 7 PM
Kids Day with PJ Masks and Pete the Cat - Empires State Plaza, Albany, Saturday 7/15, noon-5 PM
Mad Max, with live score by Morricone Youth - MASS MoCA, North Adams, Saturday 7/15, 8:30 PM
Boston Symphony Orchestra with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter (Williams, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz) - Tanglewood Shed, Lenox, 7/16 Sunday, 2:30 PM
Parker Quartet (Stravinsky, Aaron Jay Kernis, Brahms) - Maverick Concerts, Woodstock, Sunday 7/16, 4 PM
The Moody Blues: Days of Future Past - SPAC, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 7/16, 8 PM
Find Your Way Home - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 7/17, 7:30 PM
Robert Earl Keen - The Egg, Albany, Tuesday 7/18, 7:30 PM
Soul Asylum, Cracker - Empire State Plaza, Albany, Wednesday 7/19, 5-8 PM

New movies: War for the Planet of the Apes, Wish Upon, The Big Sick

Tags: 
shawn stone
spiderman
movies
concert
comedy
arts and culture
events

Related Content

Shakespeare & Company Presents Cymbeline

By & Jul 7, 2017
Tamara Hickey and Thomas Brazzle in Cymbeline at Shakespeare & Company
Stratton McCrady / shakespeare.org

We're at Tanglewood this morning and just a few miles away through the Berkshire beauty of Lenox lives another cultural gem, Shakespeare & Company.

Cymbeline is a rarely performed story of intrigue and deception in the face of steely resolve with wild plot twists, mistaken identities, and a heart-rending quest for love.

We are joined now by Tamara Hickey who plays Imogen in Cymbeline; Allyn Burrows, artistic director, at Shakespeare & Company; and Tina Packer, Founding Artistic Director of Shakespeare & Company and Director of Cymbeline. The production also marks a personal milestone for Packer, who, after opening her production of Cymbeline, will have directed all 37 plays in the Shakespeare canon.

Glimmerglass Festival 2017

By 43 minutes ago
Francesca Zambello, Glimmerglass Festival Artistic & General Director
Claire McAdams / Glimmerglass Festival

 The Glimmerglass Festival, which presents four mainstage productions of opera and musical theater as well as many events every summer, is now underway in Cooperstown, NY.

The 2017 Festival includes main-stage productions of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Handel’s Xerxes, and Donizetti’s The Siege of Calais.

The season also includes the world premiere of Stomping Grounds, a piece from Victor Simonson and Paige Hernandez that blends hip-hop, spoken word and opera, and Derrick Wang’s opera Scalia/Ginsburg, starring 2017 Artist in Residence William Burden.

And yes, festival guests include William Burden, Theodore Chapin, Paige Hernandez, Stephen Schwartz, David Sedaris and more. To tell us all about it we welcome Francesca Zambello - Glimmerglass's Artistic & General Director,

Myra Lucretia Taylor In World Premiere Of Where Storms Are Born At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By 1 hour ago
Sarah LaDuke and Myra Lucretia Taylor
Joe Donahue


  Mourning the loss of her elder son Myles, Bethea tries to help her younger son Gideon through his grief. But as revelations surrounding Myles’ incarceration and death emerge, both mother and son must decide whether to fight or let go.

Where Storms Are Born is a new play by Harrison David Rivers having its world premiere on the Nikos Stage at The Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, MA through July 23rd. Rivers was the Williamstown Theatre Festival Playwright-in-Residence in 2016.

The play is directed by Saheem Ali and stars Myra Lucretia Taylor as Bethea Solomon - a woman living in grief and demonstrating love and resilience.

New Comic Opera 'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead' At Seagle Music Colony

By Jul 12, 2017

  

Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake, NY presents the first full performances of the new comic opera, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead.

The opera features a score and libretto by composer Herschel Garfein and is based on the play by the renowned Tom Stoppard. The play and the opera expand on the exploits of two minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The action of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead takes place mainly "in the wings" of Hamlet, with brief appearances of major characters from Hamlet who enact fragments of the original and memorable scenes by The Bard.

Here to tell us more are Seagle Music Colony’s Artistic Director, Darren Woods, composer of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, Herschel Garfein.