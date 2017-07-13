Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Upcoming:

The Funky Meters - Alive @ Five Rain Site, Corning Preserve Boat Launch, Albany, Thursday 7/13, 5-8 PM

Hans Tutschku: Spatial Audio Performance - EMPAC Concert Hall, Troy, Thursday 7/13, 7 PM

Kids Day with PJ Masks and Pete the Cat - Empires State Plaza, Albany, Saturday 7/15, noon-5 PM

Mad Max, with live score by Morricone Youth - MASS MoCA, North Adams, Saturday 7/15, 8:30 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter (Williams, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz) - Tanglewood Shed, Lenox, 7/16 Sunday, 2:30 PM

Parker Quartet (Stravinsky, Aaron Jay Kernis, Brahms) - Maverick Concerts, Woodstock, Sunday 7/16, 4 PM

The Moody Blues: Days of Future Past - SPAC, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 7/16, 8 PM

Find Your Way Home - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 7/17, 7:30 PM

Robert Earl Keen - The Egg, Albany, Tuesday 7/18, 7:30 PM

Soul Asylum, Cracker - Empire State Plaza, Albany, Wednesday 7/19, 5-8 PM

New movies: War for the Planet of the Apes, Wish Upon, The Big Sick