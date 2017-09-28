Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: California Typewriter

The High Kings

The Egg, Albany, Thursday 9/21, 7:30 PM

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 9/21-Sunday 9/24, various times

Yarn/Wire perform The Music of Enno Poppe

EMPAC Concert Hall, Troy, Friday 9/22, 7:30 PM

Sex With Strangers

Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, Friday 9/22 at 8 PM through October 15

Lark Fest featuring Cloud Nothings, Jackal Onasis, Jouska, more on 2 stages

Lark Street, Albany, Saturday 9/23, 10 AM-6 PM

Abstract Expressions: A Musical Exhibit in Four Parts featuring International Contemporary Ensemble, Conor Hanick, Abstract for Winds, Ensemble Connect

The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Saturday 9/23 beginning at 1 PM

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 9/23, 7 PM

Cheryl Wheeler

The 8th Step at Proctors, Schenectady, Saturday 9/23, 7:30 PM

The Young Dubliners

Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 9/23, 8 PM

Rodriguez

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Monday 9/25, 7:30 PM

Upcoming movies: Brad’s Status, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Rebel in the Rye, The LEGO Ninjago Movie