Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.
Seen: Kingsman: The Golden Circle
An Evening with Cowboy Junkies
Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Thursday 9/28, 8 PM
Boudry/Lorenz: Telepathic Improvisation, a film based on a 1974 work by Pauline Oliveros
EMPAC Theater, Troy, Thursday 9/28, 7 PM
Lost Lake, a one-act play by David Auburn
Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge, Mass., Thursday 9/28 through 10/22 at 7pm
Troy Night Out: Traveling Circus
Downtown Troy, Troy, Friday 9/29, 5 to 9 PM
Tango Fire
The Egg, Albany, Saturday 9/30, 8 PM
Sameer Gupta
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 9/30, 8 PM
Sonic Spindle Experience: 1967-77 featuring Backward Dream, Stone Revival Band, The Wheel
Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM
Murder Mystery Double Feature: Charlie Chan in Egypt & Murder, She Said
Capitol Theatre, Rome, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM
The Legend of Boggy Creek with Bruce G. Hallenbeck panel discussion
Madison Theater, Albany, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM
The Appleseed Collective
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 10/1, 7 PM
New Movies: Battle of the Sexes, Woodshock, American Made, Flatliners