Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.
Seen: Battle of the Sexes, American Made
Upcoming:
Always . . . Patsy Cline
Park Playhouse production at Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, opens Thursday 10/5 at 8 PM, through October 15
Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
Palace Theatre, Albany, Thursday 10/5, 8 PM
Paper Is a Part of the Picture: Strathmore Paper and the Evolution of American Graphic Design
Opalka Gallery, Albany, opening reception Friday, 10/6, 6-8 PM, on view through December 15
Demetri Martin
The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/6, 8 PM
Adirondack Shakespeare Company's Love's Labour's Lost
Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 7:30 PM
Elena Demyanenko and Erika Mijlin: Echo/Archive Work-in-Progress
EMPAC Studio 1--Goodman, Friday 10/6, 7 PM
Alex Skolnick Trio
Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 8 PM
Black Uhuru
Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Friday 10/6, 9 PM
Ani Cordero
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 10/7, 8 PM
"The President's Own" United States Marine Band
Stanley Theatre, Utica, Monday 10/9, 7 PM
New movies: Blade Runner 2049, Victoria & Abdul, My Little Pony: The Movie