Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Battle of the Sexes, American Made

Upcoming:

Always . . . Patsy Cline

Park Playhouse production at Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, opens Thursday 10/5 at 8 PM, through October 15

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman

Palace Theatre, Albany, Thursday 10/5, 8 PM

Paper Is a Part of the Picture: Strathmore Paper and the Evolution of American Graphic Design

Opalka Gallery, Albany, opening reception Friday, 10/6, 6-8 PM, on view through December 15

Demetri Martin

The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/6, 8 PM

Adirondack Shakespeare Company's Love's Labour's Lost

Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 7:30 PM

Elena Demyanenko and Erika Mijlin: Echo/Archive Work-in-Progress

EMPAC Studio 1--Goodman, Friday 10/6, 7 PM

Alex Skolnick Trio

Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 8 PM

Black Uhuru

Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Friday 10/6, 9 PM

Ani Cordero

MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 10/7, 8 PM

"The President's Own" United States Marine Band

Stanley Theatre, Utica, Monday 10/9, 7 PM

New movies: Blade Runner 2049, Victoria & Abdul, My Little Pony: The Movie