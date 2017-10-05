Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Related Program: 
Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Battle of the Sexes, American Made

Upcoming: 

Always . . . Patsy Cline
Park Playhouse production at Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, opens Thursday 10/5 at 8 PM, through October 15

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
Palace Theatre, Albany, Thursday 10/5, 8 PM

Paper Is a Part of the Picture: Strathmore Paper and the Evolution of American Graphic Design
Opalka Gallery, Albany, opening reception Friday, 10/6, 6-8 PM, on view through December 15

Demetri Martin
The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/6, 8 PM

Adirondack Shakespeare Company's Love's Labour's Lost
Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 7:30 PM

Elena Demyanenko and Erika Mijlin: Echo/Archive Work-in-Progress
EMPAC Studio 1--Goodman, Friday 10/6, 7 PM

Alex Skolnick Trio
Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 8 PM

Black Uhuru
Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Friday 10/6, 9 PM

Ani Cordero
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 10/7, 8 PM

"The President's Own" United States Marine Band
Stanley Theatre, Utica, Monday 10/9, 7 PM

New movies: Blade Runner 2049, Victoria & Abdul, My Little Pony: The Movie

By Sep 28, 2017
Movie Poster - Kingsman: A Golden Circle

Seen: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

An Evening with Cowboy Junkies
Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Thursday 9/28, 8 PM

Boudry/Lorenz: Telepathic Improvisation, a film based on a 1974 work by Pauline Oliveros
EMPAC Theater, Troy, Thursday 9/28, 7 PM

Lost Lake, a one-act play by David Auburn
Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge, Mass., Thursday 9/28 through 10/22 at 7pm

​Troy Night Out: Traveling Circus
Downtown Troy, Troy, Friday 9/29, 5 to 9 PM

Tango Fire
The Egg, Albany, Saturday 9/30, 8 PM

Sameer Gupta
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 9/30, 8 PM

Sonic Spindle Experience: 1967-77 featuring Backward Dream, Stone Revival Band, The Wheel
Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM

Murder Mystery Double Feature: Charlie Chan in Egypt & Murder, She Said
Capitol Theatre, Rome, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM

The Legend of Boggy Creek with Bruce G. Hallenbeck panel discussion
Madison Theater, Albany, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM

The Appleseed Collective
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 10/1, 7 PM

New Movies: Battle of the Sexes, Woodshock, American Made, Flatliners

By Sep 21, 2017
Movie Poster - California Typewriter

Seen: California Typewriter

The High Kings
The Egg, Albany, Thursday 9/21, 7:30 PM

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 9/21-Sunday 9/24, various times

Yarn/Wire perform The Music of Enno Poppe
EMPAC Concert Hall, Troy, Friday 9/22, 7:30 PM

Sex With Strangers
Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, Friday 9/22 at 8 PM through October 15

Lark Fest featuring Cloud Nothings, Jackal Onasis, Jouska, more on 2 stages
Lark Street, Albany, Saturday 9/23, 10 AM-6 PM

Abstract Expressions: A Musical Exhibit in Four Parts featuring International Contemporary Ensemble, Conor Hanick, Abstract for Winds, Ensemble Connect
The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Saturday 9/23 beginning at 1 PM

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 9/23, 7 PM

Cheryl Wheeler
The 8th Step at Proctors, Schenectady, Saturday 9/23, 7:30 PM

The Young Dubliners
Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 9/23, 8 PM

Rodriguez
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Monday 9/25, 7:30 PM

Upcoming movies: Brad’s Status, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Rebel in the Rye, The LEGO Ninjago Movie

By Sep 14, 2017
Movie Poster - Home Again

Seen: Home Again

Upcoming:

A Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry with Tyehimba Jess
New York State Writers Institute, UAlbany Recital Hall, Albany, Thursday 9/14, 7 PM

The Cat and the Canary
Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 9/14, 7 PM

FreshGrass Festival featuring Railroad Earth, Brandi Carlisle, Del McCoury Band and many more
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Friday 9/15 through Sunday 9/17

Hurray for the Riff Raff (aka Alynda Lee Segarra), Xenia Rubinos, Carrie Rodriguez
The Egg, Albany, Friday 9/15, 8 PM

The Garcia Project
Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Friday 9/15, 8 PM

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 9/15, 8 PM

Enterprising Waters: New York’s Erie Canal (Phase One)
New York State Museum, Albany, opens Saturday 9/16 (through October 2019)

The Enchanted City Steampunk Faire
Riverfront Park, Troy, Saturday 9/16, 11 AM-5 PM

Pearlpalooza featuring K.Flay, Rubblebucket, Arkells, Colony House, Kimono Dragons and more
North Pearl Street, Albany, Saturday 9/16, 1-9 PM

Randy Newman
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Saturday 9/16, 8 PM

New Movies: Mother!American AssassinCalifornia Typewriter