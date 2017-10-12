Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Blade Runner 2049

Upcoming:

Pine Hills Film Colony presents A Cottage on Dartmoor

Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 10/12, 7 PM

Paula Poundstone

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Friday 10/13, 8 PM

Rachel Feinstein

The Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Friday-Saturday 10/13-14, 7:30 & 9:30 PM

Albany Symphony Orchestra: Star Wars and More

Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 10/14, 7 PM

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM

The Sam Bush Band

The Egg, Albany, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM

Aztec Two-Step

The Eighth Step at Proctors, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM

Keith A. Wallace’s The Bitter Game

MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass, Saturday 10/14, 8 PM

Peter and the Starcatcher

Home Made Theater at the Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 10/14 at 7:30 PM, continues weekends through October 29

The Bobs Farewell Tour

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 10/15, 7 PM

New Movies: Faces Places, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Marshall, The Foreigner, Happy Death Day