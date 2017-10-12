Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By 3 minutes ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

SeenBlade Runner 2049

Upcoming:

Pine Hills Film Colony presents A Cottage on Dartmoor
Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 10/12, 7 PM

Paula Poundstone
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Friday 10/13, 8 PM

Rachel Feinstein
The Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Friday-Saturday 10/13-14, 7:30 & 9:30 PM

Albany Symphony Orchestra: Star Wars and More
Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 10/14, 7 PM

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM

The Sam Bush Band
The Egg, Albany, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM

Aztec Two-Step
The Eighth Step at Proctors, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM

Keith A. Wallace’s The Bitter Game
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass, Saturday 10/14, 8 PM

Peter and the Starcatcher
Home Made Theater at the Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 10/14 at 7:30 PM, continues weekends through October 29

The Bobs Farewell Tour
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 10/15, 7 PM

New Movies: Faces Places, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Marshall, The Foreigner, Happy Death Day

Tags: 
shawn stone
cultural commentary
blade runner 2049
movies
theatre
arts and culture
local events

Related Content

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By Oct 5, 2017
Movie Poster - American Made

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Battle of the Sexes, American Made

Upcoming: 

Always . . . Patsy Cline
Park Playhouse production at Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, opens Thursday 10/5 at 8 PM, through October 15

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
Palace Theatre, Albany, Thursday 10/5, 8 PM

Paper Is a Part of the Picture: Strathmore Paper and the Evolution of American Graphic Design
Opalka Gallery, Albany, opening reception Friday, 10/6, 6-8 PM, on view through December 15

Demetri Martin
The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/6, 8 PM

Adirondack Shakespeare Company's Love's Labour's Lost
Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 7:30 PM

Elena Demyanenko and Erika Mijlin: Echo/Archive Work-in-Progress
EMPAC Studio 1--Goodman, Friday 10/6, 7 PM

Alex Skolnick Trio
Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 10/6, 8 PM

Black Uhuru
Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Friday 10/6, 9 PM

Ani Cordero
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 10/7, 8 PM

"The President's Own" United States Marine Band
Stanley Theatre, Utica, Monday 10/9, 7 PM

New movies: Blade Runner 2049, Victoria & Abdul, My Little Pony: The Movie

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By Sep 28, 2017
Movie Poster - Kingsman: A Golden Circle

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

An Evening with Cowboy Junkies
Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Thursday 9/28, 8 PM

Boudry/Lorenz: Telepathic Improvisation, a film based on a 1974 work by Pauline Oliveros
EMPAC Theater, Troy, Thursday 9/28, 7 PM

Lost Lake, a one-act play by David Auburn
Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge, Mass., Thursday 9/28 through 10/22 at 7pm

​Troy Night Out: Traveling Circus
Downtown Troy, Troy, Friday 9/29, 5 to 9 PM

Tango Fire
The Egg, Albany, Saturday 9/30, 8 PM

Sameer Gupta
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 9/30, 8 PM

Sonic Spindle Experience: 1967-77 featuring Backward Dream, Stone Revival Band, The Wheel
Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM

Murder Mystery Double Feature: Charlie Chan in Egypt & Murder, She Said
Capitol Theatre, Rome, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM

The Legend of Boggy Creek with Bruce G. Hallenbeck panel discussion
Madison Theater, Albany, Saturday 9/30, 7 PM

The Appleseed Collective
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 10/1, 7 PM

New Movies: Battle of the Sexes, Woodshock, American Made, Flatliners

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By Sep 21, 2017
Movie Poster - California Typewriter

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: California Typewriter

The High Kings
The Egg, Albany, Thursday 9/21, 7:30 PM

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 9/21-Sunday 9/24, various times

Yarn/Wire perform The Music of Enno Poppe
EMPAC Concert Hall, Troy, Friday 9/22, 7:30 PM

Sex With Strangers
Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, Friday 9/22 at 8 PM through October 15

Lark Fest featuring Cloud Nothings, Jackal Onasis, Jouska, more on 2 stages
Lark Street, Albany, Saturday 9/23, 10 AM-6 PM

Abstract Expressions: A Musical Exhibit in Four Parts featuring International Contemporary Ensemble, Conor Hanick, Abstract for Winds, Ensemble Connect
The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Saturday 9/23 beginning at 1 PM

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 9/23, 7 PM

Cheryl Wheeler
The 8th Step at Proctors, Schenectady, Saturday 9/23, 7:30 PM

The Young Dubliners
Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 9/23, 8 PM

Rodriguez
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Monday 9/25, 7:30 PM

Upcoming movies: Brad’s Status, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Rebel in the Rye, The LEGO Ninjago Movie