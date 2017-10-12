Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.
Seen: Blade Runner 2049
Upcoming:
Pine Hills Film Colony presents A Cottage on Dartmoor
Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 10/12, 7 PM
Paula Poundstone
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Friday 10/13, 8 PM
Rachel Feinstein
The Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Friday-Saturday 10/13-14, 7:30 & 9:30 PM
Albany Symphony Orchestra: Star Wars and More
Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 10/14, 7 PM
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM
The Sam Bush Band
The Egg, Albany, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM
Aztec Two-Step
The Eighth Step at Proctors, Saturday 10/14, 7:30 PM
Keith A. Wallace’s The Bitter Game
MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass, Saturday 10/14, 8 PM
Peter and the Starcatcher
Home Made Theater at the Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 10/14 at 7:30 PM, continues weekends through October 29
The Bobs Farewell Tour
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 10/15, 7 PM
New Movies: Faces Places, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Marshall, The Foreigner, Happy Death Day