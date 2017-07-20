Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: War for the Planet of the Apes

Upcoming:
Phil Tippett and Lucy Raven: Starship Troopers - EMPAC Concert Hall, Thursday 7/20, 7 PM
Airport - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Thursday 7/20, 7 PM
Ziggy Marley - The Egg, Albany, Thursday 7/20, 8 PM
Che Malambo - SPAC, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 7/20, 8 PM
Gene Bertoncini Trio - Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 7/21, 8 PM
Annual Summer Undercover Show: Local artists as Patsy Cline, Bikini Kill, Britney Spears, Grace Jones, etc. - The Low Beat, Albany, Saturday 7/22, 6 PM
Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper - SPAC, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 7/22, 7:30 PM
Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Saturday 7/22, 8 PM
Simone Dinnerstein, pianist, performing the Goldberg Variations - PS 21, Chatham, Saturday 7/22, 8 PM
The Boy in the Bathroom - Adirondack Theatre Festival, Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, opens Wednesday 7/26, 7:30 PM (through August 4)
Taina Asili y la Banda Rebelde, Girl Blue - Rockin On the River, Riverfront Park, Troy, Wednesday 7/26, 5-8:30 PM

New movies: Dunkirk, Valerian and the City of Lost Planets, Maudie

