Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: War for the Planet of the Apes

Upcoming:

Phil Tippett and Lucy Raven: Starship Troopers - EMPAC Concert Hall, Thursday 7/20, 7 PM

Airport - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Thursday 7/20, 7 PM

Ziggy Marley - The Egg, Albany, Thursday 7/20, 8 PM

Che Malambo - SPAC, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 7/20, 8 PM

Gene Bertoncini Trio - Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 7/21, 8 PM

Annual Summer Undercover Show: Local artists as Patsy Cline, Bikini Kill, Britney Spears, Grace Jones, etc. - The Low Beat, Albany, Saturday 7/22, 6 PM

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper - SPAC, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 7/22, 7:30 PM

Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Saturday 7/22, 8 PM

Simone Dinnerstein, pianist, performing the Goldberg Variations - PS 21, Chatham, Saturday 7/22, 8 PM

The Boy in the Bathroom - Adirondack Theatre Festival, Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, opens Wednesday 7/26, 7:30 PM (through August 4)

Taina Asili y la Banda Rebelde, Girl Blue - Rockin On the River, Riverfront Park, Troy, Wednesday 7/26, 5-8:30 PM

New movies: Dunkirk, Valerian and the City of Lost Planets, Maudie