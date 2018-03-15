Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By 2 hours ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "A Wrinkle In Time"

Upcoming:

  • Lunasa with special guest vocalist Natalie Merchant - The Egg, Albany, Thursday 3/15, 7:30 PM
  • "A Night at the Opera" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 3/15, 7 PM
  • The 40th Annual Photo Regional: Effects That Aren’t Special - Opalka Gallery, Albany, Thursday 3/15 through April 21; opening reception Friday 3/16, 6 to 8 PM
  • Paramount’s Laser Spectacular presents The Music of Pink Floyd - Times Union Center, Albany, Friday 3/16, 7:30 PM
  • Thrash for McGrath - Pauly’s Hotel & The Low Beat, Albany, Saturday 3/17, 7 PM
  • Rolston String Quartet: Haydn, Debussy, Tchaikovsky - Friends of Chamber Music, Emma Willard School/Kiggins Hall, Troy, Saturday 3/17, 7:30 PM
  • Performing Artists in Residence Concert performing Brahms, Hugo Wolf, Robert Khan, Jules Massenet Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano; Hyunah Yu, soprano; Jeffrey Multer, violin - The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Sunday 3/18, 2 PM
  • "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 3/19, 7 PM
  • The National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba - Troy Chromatics Concerts/Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Monday 3/19, 7:30 PM
  • Restless NYC's "This Was the End" - Opening performance Monday 3/19, 7:30 PM; Installation Tuesday 3/20, 1 to 5 PM - EMPAC Studio 1—Goodman, Troy

New movies: "Tomb Raider," "Entebbe," "Love Simon"

