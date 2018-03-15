Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: The Oscars, "Death Wish"

Upcoming:

Ellen Arkbro - EMPAC, Studio 1—Goodman, Troy, Thursday 3/8, 7:30 PM

An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett & Shawn Colvin - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 3/8, 7:30 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo - Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield, Mass., Friday 3/9, 8 PM

Cedric The Entertainer - Funny Bone Comedy Club, Guilderland, Friday-Saturday 3/9-10, various times

Albany Symphony Orchestra: Kennedy Center Debut Preview Performance - Music of Joan Tower, Michael Daugherty, Dorothy Chang, Michael Torke - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 3/10, 7:30 PM

Eli Young Band - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Saturday 3/10, 8 PM

Chip Taylor - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 3/10, 8 PM

Dumpstaphunk - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 3/10, 9 PM

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tashi Dorji - MASS MoCA, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 3/10, 8 PM

The Chieftans - Proctors, Schenectady, Tuesday 3/13, 7:30 PM

New movies: "A Wrinkle in Time," "Gringo," "Thoroughbreds," "A Fantastic Woman"