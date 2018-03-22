Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Game Night"

Upcoming:

Michael Gordon, The Crossing: "Anonymous Man" - EMPAC Concert Hall, Thursday 3/22, 7:30 PM

Peter Mulvey, Rebecca Loebe - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 3/23, 7 PM

Colin Quinn - The Egg, Albany, Friday 3/23, 8 PM

Air Supply - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Friday 3/23, 8 PM

The Musical Box - Calvin Theater, Northampton, Mass., Saturday 3/24, 8 PM

Andrei Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice - Capitol Arts Complex, Rome, Saturday 3/24, 10:30 PM

Comedy Pet Theatre - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 3/25, 3 PM

Stefan Jackiw, violin & Jeremy Denk, piano - All-Charles Ives Program: Sonatas 1-4 - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 3/25, 3 PM

Celtic Woman: Homecoming - Proctors, Schenectady, Wednesday 3/28, 7 PM

New movies: "Pacific Rim: Uprising," "Unsane," "Midnight Sun," "Flower"