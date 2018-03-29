Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By 1 hour ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Flower"

Upcoming:

  • Daughtry - Stanley Theatre, Utica, Thursday 3/29, 7 PM
  • Bread and Puppet Theater: Cantastorias from the Possibilitarian Arsenal - Time + Space Limited, Hudson, Thursday 3/29, 7:30 PM
  • Moscow Festival Ballet’s Swan Lake - Proctors, Schenectady, Thursday 3/29, 8 PM
  • An Evening With Cry Cry Cry: Dar Williams, Richard Shindell, Lucy Kaplansky - Calvin Theater, Northampton, Mass., Saturday 3/31, 8 PM
  • The Revelers - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 3/31, 9 PM
  • Dyngus Day with Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men - Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Monday 4/2, 1 to 9 PM
  • L.A. Salami, Cat Clyde - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Monday 4/2, 7 PM
  • RUBBERBAND Dance Group - University at Albany Performing Arts Center, Albany, Tuesday 4/3, 7:30 PM
  • "Beauty and the Beast" - Family Fun Day - Palace Theatre, Albany, Wednesday 4/4, 1 PM

New movies: "Ready Player One," "The Death of Stalin," "Loveless"

Cry Cry Cry At Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 10/27

By Oct 23, 2017
Beowulf Sheehan


  Lucy Kaplansky, Richard Shindell and Dar Williams have revived their celebrated folk-pop collaboration - Cry Cry Cry - for their first performances in nineteen years. Cry Cry Cry’s 1998 album was a collection of 12 mostly cover songs and was a sort of tribute to fellow singer-songwriters. Their tour will bring them to The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on October 27th.

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By Mar 15, 2018
A Wrinkle In Time artwork

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "A Wrinkle In Time"

Upcoming:

  • Lunasa with special guest vocalist Natalie Merchant - The Egg, Albany, Thursday 3/15, 7:30 PM
  • "A Night at the Opera" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 3/15, 7 PM
  • The 40th Annual Photo Regional: Effects That Aren’t Special - Opalka Gallery, Albany, Thursday 3/15 through April 21; opening reception Friday 3/16, 6 to 8 PM
  • Paramount’s Laser Spectacular presents The Music of Pink Floyd - Times Union Center, Albany, Friday 3/16, 7:30 PM
  • Thrash for McGrath - Pauly’s Hotel & The Low Beat, Albany, Saturday 3/17, 7 PM
  • Rolston String Quartet: Haydn, Debussy, Tchaikovsky - Friends of Chamber Music, Emma Willard School/Kiggins Hall, Troy, Saturday 3/17, 7:30 PM
  • Performing Artists in Residence Concert performing Brahms, Hugo Wolf, Robert Khan, Jules Massenet Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano; Hyunah Yu, soprano; Jeffrey Multer, violin - The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Sunday 3/18, 2 PM
  • "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 3/19, 7 PM
  • The National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba - Troy Chromatics Concerts/Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Monday 3/19, 7:30 PM
  • Restless NYC's "This Was the End" - Opening performance Monday 3/19, 7:30 PM; Installation Tuesday 3/20, 1 to 5 PM - EMPAC Studio 1—Goodman, Troy

New movies: "Tomb Raider," "Entebbe," "Love Simon"

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By Dec 28, 2017
Star Wars - The Last Jedi artwork

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Upcoming:

  • NRBQ - The Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, Friday 12/29, 8 PM
  • Twiddle - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 12/30 at 7:30 PM; Sunday 12/31 at 8 PM
  • Berkshire Bach Ensemble: Bach at New Year’s - Academy of Music, Northampton, Mass., Saturday 12/30, 7:30 PM; Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Sunday 12/31, 6 PM; Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Monday 1/1, 3 PM
  • MOPCO’s New Year’s Eve Family Show & Ball Drop - MOPCO, Schenectady, Sunday 12/31, 7 PM
  • Byron Nilsson & Malcolm Kogut’s Songs to Amuse: It’s Lonely at the Top - Steamer NO. 10 Theatre, Albany, Sunday 12/31, 7 PM
  • New Year’s Eve with Mirk, The Late Shift - The Hollow, Albany, Sunday 12/31, 8 PM
  • Glenn David Andrews - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Sunday 12/31, 9 PM
  • First Night of Funny (Clean) - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 12/31, 9 PM
  • First Night of Funny (“Blue”, aka Uncensored) - Cohoes Music Hall, Sunday 12/31, 8 PM The Egg, Albany, Sunday 12/31, 8:30 PM
  • First Night of Funny (Unknown) - Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield, Mass., Sunday 12/31, 8 PM Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Sunday 12/31, 8 PM