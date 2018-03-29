Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.
Seen: "Flower"
Upcoming:
- Daughtry - Stanley Theatre, Utica, Thursday 3/29, 7 PM
- Bread and Puppet Theater: Cantastorias from the Possibilitarian Arsenal - Time + Space Limited, Hudson, Thursday 3/29, 7:30 PM
- Moscow Festival Ballet’s Swan Lake - Proctors, Schenectady, Thursday 3/29, 8 PM
- An Evening With Cry Cry Cry: Dar Williams, Richard Shindell, Lucy Kaplansky - Calvin Theater, Northampton, Mass., Saturday 3/31, 8 PM
- The Revelers - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 3/31, 9 PM
- Dyngus Day with Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men - Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Monday 4/2, 1 to 9 PM
- L.A. Salami, Cat Clyde - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Monday 4/2, 7 PM
- RUBBERBAND Dance Group - University at Albany Performing Arts Center, Albany, Tuesday 4/3, 7:30 PM
- "Beauty and the Beast" - Family Fun Day - Palace Theatre, Albany, Wednesday 4/4, 1 PM
New movies: "Ready Player One," "The Death of Stalin," "Loveless"