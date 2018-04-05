Related Program: 
Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "The Death of Stalin"

Upcoming:

  • "Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 4/5, 7 PM
  • "Little Shop of Horrors" - Park Playhouse production at Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, opens Thursday 4/5 at 8 PM, through April 15
  • An Evening with Buckethead - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Thursday 4/5, 8 PM
  • "Blithe Spirit" - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, opens Friday 4/6 at 8 PM, through May 6
  • Daughtry - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 4/7, 8 PM
  • Bettye Lavette - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 4/7, 9 PM
  • Rafal Blechacz, piano: Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin - Union College Concert Series, Schenectady, Sunday 4/8, 3 PM
  • Joan Shelley - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 4/8, 7 PM
  • Cowboy Junkies - Academy of Music, Northampton, Mass., Sunday 4/8, 7 PM
  • New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, and Friends - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Monday 4/9, 7:30 PM

New movies: "The Leisure Seeker," "A Quiet Place," "Chappaquiddick," "Blockers"

