Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "The Death of Stalin"

Upcoming:

"Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 4/5, 7 PM

"Little Shop of Horrors" - Park Playhouse production at Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, opens Thursday 4/5 at 8 PM, through April 15

An Evening with Buckethead - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Thursday 4/5, 8 PM

"Blithe Spirit" - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, opens Friday 4/6 at 8 PM, through May 6

Daughtry - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 4/7, 8 PM

Bettye Lavette - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 4/7, 9 PM

Rafal Blechacz, piano: Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin - Union College Concert Series, Schenectady, Sunday 4/8, 3 PM

Joan Shelley - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 4/8, 7 PM

Cowboy Junkies - Academy of Music, Northampton, Mass., Sunday 4/8, 7 PM

New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, and Friends - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Monday 4/9, 7:30 PM

New movies: "The Leisure Seeker," "A Quiet Place," "Chappaquiddick," "Blockers"