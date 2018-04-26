Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By 48 minutes ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "I Feel Pretty"

Upcoming:

  • Gov’t Mule - Palace Theatre, Albany, Thursday 4/26, 7:30 PM
  • The Creative Life Series: Patti LuPone - New York State Writers Institute, UAlbany Page Hall, Albany, Thursday 4/26, 7 PM
  • Patti Lupone: Don’t Monkey With Broadway - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Friday 4/27, 8 PM
  • The Molice - The Low Beat, Albany, Friday 4/27, 8 PM
  • David Lang, Ensemble Signal: Darker (visual projections by Suzanne Bocanegra) - EMPAC Concert Hall, RPI, Troy, Friday 4/27, 7:30 PM
  • Kansas - The Egg, Albany, Friday 4/27, 8 PM
  • King Kong - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Saturday 4/28, 2:30 & 7 PM
  • Ephrat Asherie Dance: Odeon - MASS MoCA, Club B-10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 4/28, 8 PM
  • ESYO Youth Orchestra: Adler & Bernstein Birthday Bash - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Sunday 4/29, 3 PM
  • Close Encounters With Music: Grand Piano Trios, Mendelssohn & Smetana - featuring violinist Soovin Kim - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Sunday 4/29, 3 PM

New movies: "Avengers: Infinity War," "Final Portrait"

Tags: 
shawn stone
local events
movie
concert
music
arts and culture

Related Content

Patti LuPone At NYSWI And Proctors This Week

By Apr 24, 2018
Album Cover - Don't Monkey with Broadway

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will appear at two events in the Capital Region this week. 

On Thursday, April 26 she will join Joe Donahue in a Creative Life conversation about Ms. LuPone’s career and devotion to the arts and high standards therein. The conversation will take place at Page Hall on UAlbany's downtown campus at 7 p.m. The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the New York State Writers Institute, UAlbany Performing Arts Center and University Art Museum in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

On Friday, April 27, Ms. LuPone will perform "Don't Monkey With Broadway" at Proctors in Schenectady at 8 p.m. "Don’t Monkey with Broadway" features music by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin.

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By Apr 19, 2018
Isle of Dogs film poster

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Isle of Dogs"

Upcoming:

  • Janiva Magness, Eva Cappelli - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Friday 4/20, 7 PM
  • Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo - The Egg, Albany, Friday 4/20, 8 PM
  • Anna & Elizabeth - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 4/20, 8 PM
  • "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" - Home Made Theater, Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 4/21 at 7:30 PM, through May 6
  • Octavo Singers with the Capital District Youth Chorale - John Rutter’s Mass of the Children, Faure’s Requiem, Poulenc’s Gloria - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Saturday 4/21, 7:30 PM
  • The Mountain Goats, Dead Rider - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Saturday 4/21, 8 PM
  • Travis Tritt Acoustic Show - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Saturday 4/21, 8 PM
  • Schenectady Symphony Orchestra with pianist Young Kim - Rimsky-Korsakov, Beethoven, Borodin Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Sunday 4/22, 3 PM
  • Three Stooges Film Festival - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 4/23, 7 PM
  • Women and Power in America: Cokie Roberts, with Danielle Belton, Kathy Sheehan and Jill Stein - New York State Writers Institute at the Hearst Media Center, next to the Albany Times Union, Colonie, Tuesday 4/24, 7:30 PM

New movies: "I Feel Pretty," "You Were Never Really Here," "Super Troopers 2"

Capital Repertory Theatre Has A New Home

By Mar 29, 2018
Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC)

One of Albany’s leading arts institutions is moving to new digs, but staying downtown.