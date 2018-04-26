Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.
Seen: "I Feel Pretty"
Upcoming:
- Gov’t Mule - Palace Theatre, Albany, Thursday 4/26, 7:30 PM
- The Creative Life Series: Patti LuPone - New York State Writers Institute, UAlbany Page Hall, Albany, Thursday 4/26, 7 PM
- Patti Lupone: Don’t Monkey With Broadway - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Friday 4/27, 8 PM
- The Molice - The Low Beat, Albany, Friday 4/27, 8 PM
- David Lang, Ensemble Signal: Darker (visual projections by Suzanne Bocanegra) - EMPAC Concert Hall, RPI, Troy, Friday 4/27, 7:30 PM
- Kansas - The Egg, Albany, Friday 4/27, 8 PM
- King Kong - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Saturday 4/28, 2:30 & 7 PM
- Ephrat Asherie Dance: Odeon - MASS MoCA, Club B-10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 4/28, 8 PM
- ESYO Youth Orchestra: Adler & Bernstein Birthday Bash - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Sunday 4/29, 3 PM
- Close Encounters With Music: Grand Piano Trios, Mendelssohn & Smetana - featuring violinist Soovin Kim - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Sunday 4/29, 3 PM
New movies: "Avengers: Infinity War," "Final Portrait"