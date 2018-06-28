Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Water Ski Show and Americana Fireworks night featuring Rusticator - Freedom Park, Scotia, Friday 6/29, 7 PM (water ski show), 8 PM (music)

Opera Saratoga’s "The Merry Widow" (season opener) - Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs, opens Friday 6/29, 7:30 PM

"Damn Yankees" - Park Playhouse, Albany, opens Friday 6/29, 8 PM

Tuck & Patti - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Friday 6/29, 7 PM; Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Saturday 6/30, 6:30 PM

Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers - SPAC, Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 6/30, 7:30 PM

Opening Night Celebration and Revue - Vanaver Caravan Dance, accordionist Guy Klucevsek, comedian Hilary Chaplain, Parsons Dance, more - PS21, Chatham, Saturday 6/30, 8 PM

Ry Cooder featuring The Hamiltones, Emmylou Harris, plus local opener Hayley Sabella Tanglewood Shed, Lenox, Mass., Sunday 7/1, 2:30 PM

Trio Con Brio Copenhagen - music of Beethoven, Per Norgard, Tchaikovsky - Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, Sunday 7/1, 4 PM

New York State’s 4th of July Celebration - Smash Mouth, NYS Army National Guard Color Guard, Moriah Formica, Soft Spoken - Empire State Plaza, Albany, Wednesday 7/4, 3 to 10 PM (fireworks 9:15-ish)

New movies: "Hearts Beat Loud," "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," "Uncle Drew"