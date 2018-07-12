Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By 1 hour ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Ant-Man and the Wasp," "Sicario: Day of the Soldado"

Upcoming:

  • Big Daddy Kane, plus DJ Trumastr, Und3standing, DJ Supreme - Alive at 5, Jennings Landing at the Corning Preserve, Albany, Thursday 7/12, 5 PM
  • Miranda Sings Live . . . No Offense with Colleen Ballinger - The Egg, Albany, Friday 7/13, 7:30 PM
  • Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Friday 7/13, 9 PM
  • Frances Day ( A community open house) - Tang Teaching Museum & Gallery, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 7/14, 2-6 PM
  • Gabacho Marco - Agnes MacDonald Music Haven, Central Park, Schenectady, Sunday 7/15, 7 PM
  • Imani Winds with Andrew Russo: Bastille Day in Paris—Celebrating the World of Josephine Baker - Maverick Concerts, Woodstock, Saturday 7/14, 8 PM
  • New York City Ballet: All Balanchine - Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, Tuesday-Wednesday 7/17-18, 8 PM

Toots and the Maytals, with special guests Victory - Empire State Plaza, Albany, Wednesday 7/18, opens 5:30 PM

New movies: "Sorry to Bother You," "Leave No Trace," "Three Identical Strangers," "Skyscraper," "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

