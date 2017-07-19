Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Cuomo In 2020? First, There's 2018

By 59 minutes ago
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate in 2020, but first, he may be facing some obstacles to win a third term as New York’s governor in 2018.

Governor Cuomo has taken actions in recent months that could be viewed as steps toward a presidential run. He’s hired key staff from President Obama’s administration, as well as new chief of staff Maria Comella who has also worked on republican presidential campaigns and who most recently was chief of staff for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

In speeches, Cuomo often presents a Democratic alternative to the President Donald Trump, and the GOP-led Congress, contrasting New York’s policies to those in Washington. He’s appeared at rallies and events with former Vice President Joe Biden and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The governor was fired up in a recent speech at a rally against the GOP plans to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act, where he accused Republicans of being selfish.

“We believe in love and brotherhood and sisterhood, we believe in helping one another and standing up for one another,” Cuomo told a cheering crowd of health care union workers on July 17. “And we don’t just say it, we do it!”

Is Cuomo really considering a presidential campaign?

“I don’t think there’s any question he’s running,” said Fred LeBrun, a Times Union columnist who has been a journalist for half a century. He’s closely observed many New York governors.

“It makes sense,” LeBrun said. “Someone who is the leader of New York is automatically in a position to be considered for higher office.”

LeBrun says Andrew Cuomo “is the first serious candidate we’ve actually had for it, since his father."  

Cuomo’s father the late former Governor Mario Cuomo famously deliberated about entering the 1992 presidential race, but ultimately decided not to.

If you ask Andrew Cuomo point blank though, as reporters did recently, he says he’s focused on becoming governor again in 2018, and that anything beyond that is pure speculation.

“I’m running for reelection as governor of the state of New York,” Cuomo said on July 11. “And that’s what I’m focused on.”

The spokesman for the Quinnipiac University polls, Mickey Carroll, says he believes Cuomo.

“He’s got plenty of time to decide to run,” said Carroll. “Which I’m sure he hasn’t done yet.”

A recent Quinnipiac poll found that most New Yorkers don’t want Cuomo to run for president, though they do like the governor playing the role of Democratic foil to the national Republicans.

“But now is not the election,” Carrol said. “Now is three years away from the election.”

The governor may have some obstacles to overcome before that, including in a 2018 reelection race. The Quinnipiac poll on July 12 was the first of two voter surveys this month to find that Cuomo’s popularity and job approval rating are slipping among New Yorkers to near record lows. A Siena College poll on July 18, reported similar findings.

Part of the reason is frustrations with the downstate mass transit system, which seems to be in a meltdown this summer, with delays, derailments, and even fires.

Siena spokesman and political analyst Steve Greenberg says the dissatisfaction with Cuomo’s handling of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which the governor controls, strikes at the heart of Cuomo’s core base of support, New York City Democrats.

“He’s got to always protect his flank,” said Greenberg. “And right now his flank has some vulnerability.”  

Cuomo also faces potential embarrassment in the upcoming trials of several of his former associates, including his former top aide, on federal corruption charges including bribery and bid rigging. The governor has not been charged with any wrong doing, but has already said he may have to testify in the trials, which are due to start next January, right on time for the 2018 election cycle. 

Tags: 
New York Governer Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

NY Gov. Cuomo, Pelosi Rally To Take Back The House For Democrats

By Jun 6, 2017
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo is getting involved in New York’s Congressional races. At a rally with House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, he vowed to help defeat the state’s nine eight republican members of the House of Representatives when they are up for election next year.

Blair Horner: The Assembly Pushes Back Against The Governor's Nuke Bailout

By Blair Horner Jun 12, 2017

While the nation was transfixed by former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on the Russian efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential election and the possible involvement of the Trump campaign, Albany was moving legislation which could dramatically lower electric utility rates across the state. 

HV Lawmaker Aims To Repeal Clause In Gov's Free Public College Tuition Plan

By Allison Dunne Apr 13, 2017

A New York state assemblyman from Orange County in the Hudson Valley is drafting legislation to repeal a clause in the new tuition-free pubic college program for middle-class students. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Wednesday enacting the program. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more.

Governors Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads

By Feb 9, 2017
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a storm update.
New York State

With schools closed and many workers encouraged not to travel, the Northeast spent much of the day digging out from the first major storm of the winter.

Cuomo Proposes Major Trail, Plan For Property Tax Relief

By Allison Dunne Jan 10, 2017
Courtesy of the office of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered the third of his six regional State of the State addresses today in the Hudson Valley. One of his proposals got positive feedback while another is facing some criticism, as he predicted.