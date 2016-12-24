Cuomo Blasts Paladino Over Racist Comments

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is blasting a former political opponent for racist remarks made in a Buffalo-area weekly newspaper.

Republican Carl Paladino, who unsuccessfully ran against Cuomo in 2010 and is a key surrogate for President-elect Donald Trump, told the ArtVoice he wished President Barack Obama would die from mad cow disease and hoped First Lady Michelle Obama would “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe.”

Paladino stood by the remarks and said they “had nothing to do with race.”

Cuomo said Paladino has “embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage.”

Carl Paladino
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

