Cuomo Books State Of The State Road Trip Instead Of Typical Speech

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has confirmed it’s doing away with an Albany tradition this year: the State of the State address. Cuomo’s office said Monday that instead of the typical annual address that brings both houses of the legislature and state elected officials together, Cuomo will deliver “regional” addresses during the second week of January. Cuomo’s office says the second-term Democrat will visit New York City, western New York, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, the Capital Region and Central New York. No other details have been made public. Some lawmakers have said they were planning to boycott the governor’s annual address.