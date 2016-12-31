Cuomo Commutes Sentence For Brinks Robbery Driver

By Allison Dunne 51 minutes ago

Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday announced the pardons of 101 New Yorkers who committed non-violent crimes as 16- and 17-year-olds and who have had clean records for at least 10 years. Cuomo announced other pardons and commutations. And one is being criticized by the Rockland County executive.

The Democratic governor commuted the sentence of former radical Judith Clark. The 67-year-old has served 35 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for her role in a deadly 1981 armored car robbery. Republican Rockland County Executive Ed Day called the commutation of her sentence, “a vicious slap in the face to every member of law enforcement, the victim’s families and every person who was touched by the brutal and cowardly 1981 Brinks robbery in Rockland County that she chose to take part in.” Two Nyack police officers and a Brinks guard were killed. Cuomo's office described Clark as a model inmate. She will not be released under the commutation but will be eligible for parole next year.

