Cuomo Condemns Trump's Transgender Ban

By 17 seconds ago

Credit WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is condemning President Donald Trump's latest ban on transgender troops.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a statement Saturday that Trump's policy to ban most transgender individuals from serving in the military is "a disgraceful endorsement of discrimination and hate."

The White House announced the new policy Friday.

It isn't the first time Trump, a Republican, has called for a ban on transgender service members.

In a series tweets last July, the president said he would prevent "transgender individuals to serve in any capacity." 

The new policy would provide exceptions to individuals who "do not require a change in gender" or those who have been "stable for 36 months in their biological sex prior to accession." The policy would not affect transgender service members who began serving under policies set by President Barack Obama.

Tags: 
transgender
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
President Donald Trump

Related Content

Transgender History: The Roots Of Today's Revolution

By Feb 7, 2018
Book Cover - Transgender History

A timely second edition of the classic text on transgender history, with a new introduction and updated material throughout.

Covering American transgender history from the mid-twentieth century to today, Transgender History takes a chronological approach to the subject of transgender history, with each chapter covering major movements, writings, and events. Chapters cover the transsexual and transvestite communities in the years following World War II; trans radicalism and social change, which spanned from 1966 with the publication of The Transsexual Phenomenon, and lasted through the early 1970s; the mid-'70s to 1990-the era of identity politics and the changes witnessed in trans circles through these years; and the gender issues witnessed through the '90s and '00s.

Susan Stryker is Associate Professor of Gender and Women's Studies, as well as Director of the Institute for LGBT Studies.

Victims Ask For More Time To Craft Anti-Harassment Law In Albany

By Karen DeWitt 1 hour ago
Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders are negotiating a new anti-sexual harassment policy for state and local government officials as part of the state budget. But several victims of sexual abuse and harassment in the legislature have come forward with a letter, asking that the issue be taken out of the budget, to allow more time for public input.

Cuomo Not Worried About Cynthia Nixon, But Actions Say Otherwise

By Mar 16, 2018
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Matt Ryan

In the days since actor and progressive activist Cynthia Nixon indicated she might want to run against Andrew Cuomo in a Democratic primary for New York governor, Cuomo has made a number of public appearances and taken several steps to shore up his political base.