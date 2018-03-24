Cuomo Condemns Trump's Transgender Ban

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is condemning President Donald Trump's latest ban on transgender troops.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a statement Saturday that Trump's policy to ban most transgender individuals from serving in the military is "a disgraceful endorsement of discrimination and hate."

The White House announced the new policy Friday.

It isn't the first time Trump, a Republican, has called for a ban on transgender service members.

In a series tweets last July, the president said he would prevent "transgender individuals to serve in any capacity."

The new policy would provide exceptions to individuals who "do not require a change in gender" or those who have been "stable for 36 months in their biological sex prior to accession." The policy would not affect transgender service members who began serving under policies set by President Barack Obama.