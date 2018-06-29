Cuomo Drops Plan To Build Long Island Sound Tunnel

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has dropped a proposal to build a tunnel under Long Island Sound.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Paul Karas said Thursday they decided not to move forward with the plan to build a tunnel connecting Westchester and Long Island shores or linking New York to Connecticut.

Karas did not reveal further details as to why they are abandoning the plan.

A study previously estimated the tunnel could cost up to $55 billion.

The project had received pushback from residents and officials in Long Island and Westchester over concerns with how it could impact traffic.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer tells the Journal News the state's decision was "good news."

