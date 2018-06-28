Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Cuomo Issues Rules On Public Records, Advocates Question Motive

By 19 minutes ago
  • File: Governor Andrew Cuomo at Norsk Titanium in Plattsburgh
    File: Governor Andrew Cuomo at Norsk Titanium in Plattsburgh
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new system for state government to respond to requests under the Freedom of Information Law. It would allow citizens and members of the media seeking government documents to go to one website to request information from multiple state agencies.

The new portal offers a form for document requests. The requests can be sent to up to three state agencies at one time. It also lists the contact information for staff who handle FOIL requests at 59 state agencies and public authorities. 

Cuomo, in a press release, describes the new system as a “giant leap forward.”

John Kaehny, with the reform group Reinvent Albany, calls it a “sensible step,” but he says many other states have had similar systems for years.

“The state’s been a little behind,” Kaehny said.

In the next year, the state plans to add upgraded software to the system, so that when the requests reach the state agencies, it will be easier for them to retrieve documents and make them public.

Kaehny says he hopes that will help the agencies process and respond to the requests faster.

“It’s really the next steps we are looking forward to more to help deal with the problems with big, big delays in FOIL,” Kaehny said.

The Cuomo administration has been notoriously slow in answering FOIL requests. The matter was brought up during the ongoing federal bid-rigging trial of the former head of SUNY Polytechnic, Alain Kaloyeros, who also headed Cuomo’s economic development efforts.Kaloyeros is facing charges along with three upstate developers.

In opening statements to the jury, Kaloyero’s lawyer, Reid Weingarten, tried to explain why his client at times used private emails to communicate with favored developers about potential bids. Weingarten said that evading FOIL requests “was almost sport in New York state government.”

Kaehny says those statements were “cynical and damaging." And he says it’s interesting that the announcement about the new upgrades for FOIL requests came a week later.  

“Politically, it would make sense to address that,” he said.

A spokesman for the governor says it would be “unfair” to connect the defense lawyer’s statements at the trial with the announcement of the new FOIL request system. Spokesman Rich Azzopardi says the new portal has actually been up and running for a couple of months, but it had not been publicly announced.

On Wednesday, Cuomo restricted some access to public records under the state’s FOIL rules, making it harder for the public to get personal information about state employees. Under law, the names of the workers must be disclosed, but the Democrat says he’s reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Janus case, which outlaws the collection of union dues and related fees from employees who don’t want to be in a union. Cuomo says he’s afraid of anti-union forces trying to get the home addresses and cell phone numbers of state workers, in an attempt to persuade them to quit their unions.

Tags: 
FOIL
Buffalo Billion

Related Content

NY Gov. Cuomo Urged To Sign Bill To Strengthen FOIL

By Nov 30, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Twenty state and national groups supporting a bill that would strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Law are urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign the measure into law as soon as he receives it from the state legislature.

2nd Corruption Trial Of Cuomo's Buffalo Billion Program Begins Monday

By Jun 15, 2018
Alain Kaloyeros
Karen DeWitt

On Monday, prosecutors present the second of two corruption cases against former associates of New York Governor Cuomo in federal district court in Manhattan. Dr. Alain Kaloyeros, the former head of the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute and mastermind of the state’s high tech development efforts, faces charges of bid rigging and bribery, along with three upstate developers.

Blair Horner: New York's “Corruption Palooza” Begins

By Blair Horner Jan 22, 2018

And so it begins: Call it the kick off to New York’s “corruption palooza; the first of the now seven corruption cases go to trial. It is expected that there will be seven high-profile corruption cases going to trial in each of the first seven months of the year.

Groups Question Value Of New York's Economic Development Programs

By Karen DeWitt Oct 4, 2016
Governor Cuomo announces revitalization grant in Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The scandal over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic development programs has led to more scrutiny of whether the projects are the best way to improve the New York’s economy, and some watchdog groups are asking questions.

Kaloyeros Appears In Court: Lawyer Says Client Will Be Exonerated

By Sep 23, 2016
SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros was arraigned in Albany City Court on Friday.
Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC)

Suspended SUNY Poly president Alain Kaloyeros made his first court appearance this morning.

Cuomo Paying Ex-Prosecutor $450K For Buffalo Billion Review

By Jul 15, 2016
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Matt Ryan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is paying a former prosecutor up to $450,000 for his review of the Buffalo Billion project.