Cuomo: New York State Colleges Will Keep Diversity Policies

Governor Andrew Cuomo is directing the state university system to continue policies that promote racial diversity among students after the Trump administration said the federal government will let schools leave race out of admission decisions.

The Democratic governor on Thursday directed the chairmen of the boards of trustees of the City University of New York and State University of New York to prepare a report by Aug. 15 on how they'll increase diversity on campuses.

Cuomo said the Trump administration's move to rescind affirmative action guidelines is "a blatant attempt to limit the participation of minorities in higher education."

Cuomo said the SUNY system has long embraced diversity and encouraged social mobility.

© 2018 AP

Tags: 
SUNY
CUNY
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
diversity
affirmative action

Related Content

Stephen Gottlieb: I’m An Affirmative Action Baby

By Stephen Gottlieb Sep 19, 2017

I went out for an early walk recently. One of the things I like about taking a walk is the way it clears the mind. This morning, the fog lifted and I realized with great clarity that I was an affirmative action baby. About a decade before I applied, Princeton had made the decision, not just to eliminate the quota that limited the number of Jews admitted, but to actively encourage Jews to come.

Robin Christenson: Affirmative Action

By Robin Christenson Aug 8, 2017

Recent information leaked from the Department of Justice suggests that changes are afoot that would undermine affirmative action in college admissions processes, potentially punishing colleges that undertake policies to promote a diverse student body.