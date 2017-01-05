Cuomo: NY Should Increase Child Care Tax Credit

By 10 seconds ago
  • Calita Kabir/Flickr

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to increase a child care tax credit for middle-class parents.

The Democrat said Thursday that his plan would raise the average child care benefit from $169 to $376 million for households making between $60,000 and $150,000.

If approved by lawmakers the change would cost the state $42 million and help an estimated 200,000 families.

Cuomo says too many parents choose not to work because they can't afford quality child care.

In tax year 2014 almost 520,000 New York families received child care tax credits totaling nearly $189 million.

Cuomo announced the plan ahead of a series of state-of-the-state addresses next week when he is expected to detail his proposals for the year.

© 2017 AP

Tags: 
Child Care Tax Break
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

New York State Legislature 2017 Session Underway

By 4 hours ago
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie
Karen DeWitt

On Wednesday New York state lawmakers gathered in Albany to kick off the 2017 session.