Cuomo: NY Would Lose Big If ACA Repealed

By 13 seconds ago
  • www.thebluediamondgallery.com

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than 2.7 million New Yorkers could lose insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

The Democrat released that figure Wednesday. His office says counties around the state would lose $600 million in federal funding and the state budget would take a $3.7 billion hit if Republicans in Congress and President-elect Donald Trump dismantle the law.

Cuomo says the cost of repealing the law is "simply too high to justify."

He says that under President Barack Obama's landmark law the state's health exchange has cut the percentage of uninsured New Yorkers from 10 percent to 5 percent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

# # #

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
obamacare

Related Content

Blair Horner: Washington Readies A Repeal Of Obamacare

By Blair Horner Dec 26, 2016

After years of railing against the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Congressional opponents and the President-elect are now poised to eliminate it. Since its passage six years ago, opponents have argued to “repeal and replace” the law, but that has turned out to be merely a slogan, devoid of substance.

Report: Repeal Would Offset NY Uptick In Enrollments For Affordable Care Act

By Dec 22, 2016
Affordable Care Act
Flickr

It’s no secret that Republicans, ascendant in Washington, want to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. A new study says millions of people nationally and in New York could stand to lose their health insurance with even a partial repeal of the ACA.

Bay State Legislators Look For Ideas To Lower Health Care Costs

By Dec 21, 2016
401(K) 2013/Creative Commons

      Policymakers in Massachusetts are looking for ways to reduce the state’s high health care costs.

Repealing Obamacare Would Have Big Financial Consequences For New York

By Karen DeWitt Dec 8, 2016
wikipedia commons

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and replace it with something else. While no one really knows what that means, one health care analyst with a prominent Albany think tank says New York could be billions of dollars in the hole as a result.